#Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee in ED custody for one day on bail. Arpita’s lawyer appealed for bail Arpita Mukherjee underwent a medical check-up at Jokar ESI Hospital on Sunday Then he was produced in the Bankshal court According to sources, ED has requested to take Arpita into their custody for 14 days They claim that Arpita is healthy, the medical examination report has also been submitted in this regard

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested on Saturday in the SSC corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate has recovered Tk 21 crore cash from his house. But this is not the first time, according to ED sources, Arpita was summoned three times earlier. Arpita’s name came up in the financial corruption case of a business school. Arpita was questioned twice after being called by the ED. He was lodged in the CGO complex after his arrest on Saturday. And on Sunday he was again taken to Joka ESI Hospital.

In the court on Sunday, the lawyer of the Enforcement Directorate raised the question, what is the source of the huge wealth found in Arpita’s residence? 13 to 14 property documents, employment envelopes of West Bengal Education Department, benami property documents, foreign currency, gold jewelery etc. are required to be taken into custody, the ED said. On the other hand, Arpita’s lawyer applied for bail He will give the evidence of his statement to the court It should be noted that Arpita Mukherjee did not want to answer any question. Ever since he was arrested, he has repeatedly claimed that he is innocent. The court announced its verdict after the hearing on Sunday.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 24, 2022, 17:32 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, ED