Arpita Mukherjee Belgharia Flat Raid: Overnight search, around 30 crore cash, 5 crore gold recovered from Arpita’s Belgharia flat!

#Kolkata: Crores of rupees were found on the bed, floor and even inside the toilet of the flat. The owner of the flat is Arpita Mukherjee who is close to Parth Chatterjee. Enforcement Directorate officials did not have to find any speed to recover this money. Not only money, lots of gold, land deeds and legal documents were recovered from Rathtala flat in Belgharia. From 6 pm on Wednesday to 3:30 am on Thursday, money was counted from Belgharia’s flat. (Arpita Mukherjee Belgharia Flat Raid)

Till now about 30 crore rupees have been recovered from Belgharia Rathtala flat. Counting money is done with 9 money counting machine. According to ED sources, cash of Tk 27.9 million has been recovered. Gold worth Tk 4 crore 31 lakh was recovered. After the overnight search of the flat, the money and gold recovered from there were loaded in a truck and taken to the SBI headquarters at Strand Road. There the confiscated money and gold will be kept in the bank vault.

The secretary of the flat was kept there while counting the money. Where did so much money come from? What is the source of this money? ED officers now wanted to know that question. ED officers will interrogate Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee again throughout the day on Thursday. Arpita owns another luxury flat in Belgharia. ED sealed it at night.

Last Friday, the ED recovered around Tk 22 crore cash, gold jewelery and foreign currency from Arpita’s flat in a residence in Talliganj. After that, it is known that Arpita also has a flat in Belgharia. ED raided there on Wednesday. Counting of money ends on Thursday morning. A total of four large machines were counting the money by calling the employees of state-owned banks. According to ED sources, the devices were taken from a branch of SBI in Kolkata to Belgharia’s flat.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 28, 2022, 07:53 IST

