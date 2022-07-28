Menu
Arpita Mukherjee Belgharia is heavy! The money recovered from Rathtala exceeded the amount of Talliganj

#Kolkata: It is like a fight between South and North Whose weight is heavy? Since last Friday, only one name has been in the spotlight. Arpita Mukherjee. After Talliganj, there is a mountain of money in Belgharia 27 crore 90 lakh rupees, 5 kg of gold were recovered from Rathtala residence Belgharia practically overtook Talliganj. The officials did not want to bring the money till dawn Counting of money is finished and the bell rings around 3:30 in the morning Eight trunks loaded with money came to the head office of SBI

Pot change started after 3 pm yesterday Arpita’s mother was first interrogated at her ancestral home After that, the search was divided into two parts Crores of rupees were also recovered from the bed, floor, and inside the toilet of the flat. And the questioning of where the flats are located will start from today

It is known that Arpita has a total of two separate flats in that residence in Belgharia. Arpita Mukherjee was a regular visitor to the Rathtala flat. He came seven days ago. One in block-5, one in block-2. ED is currently searching the flats of Block 5 (A-8). The area of ​​this flat is about 1500 sqft. The other flat is smaller in size, 1380 sqft. The average price of a flat here is around 80 lakh rupees. The residents said that Arpita used to come to the flat in Block 5 regularly. And he had a plan to make the flat in the other block a guest house.

Since Friday night, Arpita Mukherjee has been returning to the city of Kolkata with one name. Arpita, a professional model-actress, has shown Calcutta a ‘mountain of money’. 21 crore rupees was recovered from the bed and cupboard of Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s residence in Diamond City South, Haridebpur near Taliganj on Friday evening. ED also recovered 20 iPhones, found huge gold and foreign currency.

