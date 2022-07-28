Arpita Mukherjee Belghoria Flat: In Arpita Mukherjee’s Belghoria flat, money was also kept in a packet of a special clothing store.

Kolkata: It is not saved in Taliganj, Belgharia second This time a huge amount of money, valuable ornaments and gold biscuits were recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s Belgharia flat. Around 28 crore rupees were found from Belgharia flat after Wednesday night search According to ED sources, a total of Tk 27.9 million has been recovered Gold worth Tk 4 crore 31 lakh was found The counting process of money recovered overnight is going on in multiple machines

Some textile shops are already standing in court in the incident of recovery of money since last 22 July ED sources informed that the shops on the suspect list were being monitored This time, a cloth shop packet peeked out of the mountain of money found in Belgharia’s flat. The name of that shop is ‘Sau Bastralaya’ in Sabang, West Midnipur According to ED sources, money has also been recovered from the packet of this textile market That shop involved in money scandal? Or the money was kept in the packet of that shop? That is, the shop is a direct source of money or just a reservoir of money, nothing is known yet However, suspicion has also turned towards that shop

Read more: What is the source of nearly 50 crore rupees recovered? And where is the money? The interrogation of Arpita started in the morning

Read more: What is the source of nearly 50 crore rupees recovered? And where is the money? The interrogation of Arpita started in the morning

The secretary of the housing committee was also a witness in the episode of counting huge sums of money in Arpita’s flat in Belgharia Along with money, valuable ornaments and gold bars, several property deeds and documents were found from this flat The gold and money recovered overnight were loaded into trunks and taken to the SBI headquarters on Strand Road in a truck. There the confiscated money and gold will be kept in the bank vault.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: July 28, 2022, 08:58 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, ED, Partha Chatterjee