Arpita Mukherjee : Besides modeling and acting, Arpita Mukherjee is quite popular on social media, see her pictures

Actress Arpita has also done modeling by profession She has appeared in Bengali, Oriya, Tamil and Malayalam films
Arpita was seen with Prasenjit Chatterjee in the film ‘Mama Bhagne’ released in 2009.
The previous year in 2008, he acted with Jeet in the film ‘Partner’
Arpita, who played a minor role in the film, is quite popular on social media
Sometimes he posts pictures of himself There are also bodybuilding reels and pictures
About 20 crore rupees were recovered from his flat in a residence in South Kolkata on Friday night According to the sources of ED
Since then, the practice of him has been intense Discussions are going on about his personal life as well
Due to the incident, crowd also gathered near the house of Arpita Mukherjee in Dewanpara in Belgharia.
ED investigators claimed that 20 mobile phones, foreign currency were found from Arpita’s house apart from money
ED claimed that Arpita could not give any answer as to how the money and other things came to her
ED arrested model and actress Arpita on Saturday morning
