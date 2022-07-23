Menu
Arpita Mukherjee : Besides modeling and acting, Arpita Mukherjee is quite popular on social media, see her pictures

No one knew his name until Friday Arpita Mukherjee is now in the headlines

Actress Arpita has also done modeling by profession She has appeared in Bengali, Oriya, Tamil and Malayalam films

Arpita was seen with Prasenjit Chatterjee in the film 'Mama Bhagne' released in 2009.

The previous year in 2008, he acted with Jeet in the film 'Partner'

Arpita, who played a minor role in the film, is quite popular on social media

Sometimes he posts pictures of himself There are also bodybuilding reels and pictures

About 20 crore rupees were recovered from his flat in a residence in South Kolkata on Friday night According to the sources of ED

Since then, the practice of him has been intense Discussions are going on about his personal life as well

Due to the incident, crowd also gathered near the house of Arpita Mukherjee in Dewanpara in Belgharia.

ED investigators claimed that 20 mobile phones, foreign currency were found from Arpita's house apart from money

ED claimed that Arpita could not give any answer as to how the money and other things came to her

ED arrested model and actress Arpita on Saturday morning

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, ED, Partha Chatterjee



