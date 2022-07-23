Arpita Mukherjee Detained|| Arpita Mukherjee is not cooperating with the investigation, arrest is waiting for time?

#Calcutta: Arpita Mukherjee was arrested a while ago on the charge of not cooperating with the investigation. ED detectives recovered Tk 21 crore from his house. On the other hand, Minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested. Both are currently being taken to the CGO complex in Salt Lake, the ED office. He may be interrogated there again. Face-to-face interrogation is also possible if necessary.

Details coming…

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 23, 2022, 10:40 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee