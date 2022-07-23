Menu
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Arpita Mukherjee Detained|| Arpita Mukherjee is not cooperating with the investigation, arrest is waiting for time?

#Calcutta: Arpita Mukherjee was arrested a while ago on the charge of not cooperating with the investigation. ED detectives recovered Tk 21 crore from his house. On the other hand, Minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested. Both are currently being taken to the CGO complex in Salt Lake, the ED office. He may be interrogated there again. Face-to-face interrogation is also possible if necessary.

Tags: Partha Chatterjee



Arrest process of Partha Chatterjee started, according to ED sources
Partha Chattopadhyay Arrest || Partha Chatterjee on the way to CGO complex, arrested after 26 hours of interrogation
