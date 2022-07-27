Menu
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Arpita Mukherjee Dinner || As the night progresses, Arpita’s strange behavior! The ED bosses are surprised to hear the dinner list

#Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee’s demand is increasing as the night progresses. Skipped dinner and waited for midnight with dry fruits and black coffee without sugar. ED officials were practically shocked to hear that list.

Arpita Mukherjee in 10-day ED custody. Interrogation has been going on since Tuesday morning. ED officials are conducting continuous inquiries to trace the source of the property. According to ED sources, Arpita Mukherjee demanded black coffee without sugar during the marathon interrogation at night.

According to ED sources, he has not been eating properly since his arrest. But at three o’clock on Monday night, Abdar ordered black coffee at the end of the marathon interrogation. In the middle of the night, the intelligence chiefs were practically shocked.

