Arpita Mukherjee ED Search Operation || Money was recovered from Arpita’s house, Youth Congress protested by throwing fake money

#Kolkata: Money is flying on the streets. People are running to see that money. Several people are collecting that money. After a while it became known what the matter was. In fact, the ED has recovered crores of rupees from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of state minister Partha Chatterjee. Since then, state politics has been turbulent. The Youth Congress started a novel movement at Maulali Mor in Kolkata on Saturday demanding the speedy completion of the investigation and punishment of the guilty. The organization protested by spreading fake money. After that, Maulali Mor was blocked for some time. And finally the protesters burnt the effigy of Partha Chatterjee.

The leader of the organization, Saira Javed, said, “We have seen crores of rupees recovered from the house of the minister’s close friend after the ED search. We are saying that the future of the youth of Bengal has been played with. There has been corruption in jobs. Trinamool must answer for this.” At the same time, he demanded that the culprits be punished after completing the investigation quickly. Although this movement of the Congress has been ridiculed as duplicity by the Trinamool Congress.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Congress is duplicitous here. ED is good here. ED is bad in Delhi. Calling Sonia Gandhi ED is bad. Then agitation will be started across the country. Day by day, the party is divided because of such policy of Congress.”

Ever since the ED arrested Trinamool General Secretary and state heavyweight minister Partha Chattopadhyay, the opposition has raised the tone against the ruling party. Questions have also been raised as to why the party and the government are not taking any action after the arrest. Demonstration programs are being taken in different parts of the state by bringing the ruling party to the table. Although it has been informed by the Trinamool that if someone is guilty then no one will be exempted. No matter how great a leader he is. At the same time, the party also demanded to finish the investigation quickly.

