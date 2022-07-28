Arpita Mukherjee Excitement! Location of Arpita’s another flat in Chinar Park, dues remain there too

This is like a mountain of property No last name Another housing location has been found recently Another flat belonging to Arpita Mukherjee was found yesterday after Tollygunge, Belgharia, near Chinar Park, Pubapara, Napara. The name of the building is Royal Resident. The flat number B 404 on the fourth floor of this house is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. According to the accountant of the building, Arpita Mukherjee owes a lot of money for maintenance charges The amount of money is about 38 thousand taka He also said that although Arpita was informed about this through mail several times, the due amount was not paid. It is heard that Arpita came to that residence only once

Arpita Mukhopadhyay bought ten bighas of land behind Bantala Charm Nagar. Everyone in the area knows it as the education minister’s land. Boundary work is going on there now. Four years ago i.e. in 2018, this land was bought in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. There are two deeds of two and a half bighas and seven and a half bighas. The land was bought in the name of Arpita Mukhopadhyay and Kasbar’s Chhacha Entertainment. The Sarkar family of Beleghata sold this land.

Locals complain that this land, known as wet land at the southern end of Bantala Charmnagar, is being bought at the rate of water. There is a garden house of a local grass root leader next to it. Locals alleged that Trinamool leader and Canning East MLA Shaukat Mollah helped to buy the land. After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, this land is now under the radar of ED.

Also read: List is being prepared, ED will call district leaders close to Perth! Trembling at the grassroots

Also Read: Big Announcement. New rules on e-tender Nabanna! New claims to prevent corruption?

27.9 million rupees were recovered from Arpita’s Belgharia flat. This is not the end, gold worth 4.31 lakhs was recovered. ED broke the lock of the flat in Belgharia on Wednesday afternoon. You can count the recovered money for 19 hours. The search operation started from noon on Wednesday till 4 am on Thursday. According to ED sources, this huge amount of money was carefully kept in a bundle of 2000 and 500 notes. Some bundles had 50 lakhs of 200 notes. The remaining bundle was worth 20 lakhs. Each note was of 200. 3 bars of 1 kg of gold, 6 bangles weighing 500 grams have been found in the gold of 4.31 lakhs! Various other gold ornaments were found, a gold pen-o was recovered. In all, the property is about 32 crores. This time the location of another residence in Chinar Park, is there any more mystery left?

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 28, 2022, 17:21 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee