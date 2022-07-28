Arpita Mukherjee Flat Raid|| Will get a lot of money, jewelry? Arpita’s Clubtown flat in Belgharia was searched by ED

#Belgharia: On the one hand, the search has started in B404 flat of multi-storied Royal Residency near Chinar Park of Arpita Mukherjee, on the other hand ED officials have raided another flat of Clubtown residence in Belgharia Rathtala. A comb search has also started there a while ago.

On Wednesday, ED officials recovered Rs 27.9 million from another flat in Belgharia’s Rathtala. This is not the end, gold worth 4.31 lakhs was recovered. ED broke the lock of the flat in Belgharia on Wednesday afternoon. You can count the recovered money for 19 hours. The search operation started from noon on Wednesday till 4 am on Thursday.

According to ED sources, this huge amount of money was carefully kept in bundles of 2000 and 500 notes. Some bundles had 50 lakhs of 200 notes. The remaining bundle was worth 20 lakhs. Each note was of 200. 3 bars of 1 kg of gold, 6 bangles weighing 500 grams have been found in the gold of 4.31 lakhs! Various other gold ornaments were found, a gold pen-o was recovered. In all, the property is about 32 crores.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 28, 2022, 19:31 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee