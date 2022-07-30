Arpita Mukherjee Flat: ‘What’s wrong with them’! Arpita’s flat locked 9 dogs will survive? LETTER TO ED VOLUNTARY ORGANIZATION

#Kolkata: Arpita’s locked flat is left with some other properties. A voluntary organization wrote to the ED to take up the responsibility of looking after them.

No reply from ED till now. However, if the ED does not act quickly, they will approach the law if necessary, the officials of the voluntary organization said. The company wants to take care of any property of Partha Arpita!

The wealth of former Education and Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee has become a hot topic across the state.

The practice increased after the recovery of crores of rupees in cash, kilograms of gold, silver, foreign currency, documents from Arpita’s two flats. Hadish Mela flat is now locked due to search and investigation.

Parth Arpita’s pet dog Naughty is stuck in her locked flat. They are spending their days in a kind of starvation. Volunteer organization Voice for Voiceless came forward to take care of those dogs.

This samsha works to help helpless animals. They are the ones who have expressed their interest in the matter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Abhijit Mukhopadhyay, president of the voluntary association, said, “We have come to know that the dog has been locked in Arpita’s flat for three to four days.” There are different breeds of dogs. Each one’s eating habits are different. It hurts us to think about it. They need food and medical care now.

But how to take care of those pets? They will be taken care of by keeping them there, or by taking them elsewhere? Abhijit Babu said, I am afraid of dehydration of the dogs. If so, they should be given saline very soon. In Burdwan we are building a hospital to treat animals. There is already medical infrastructure there. We want to take the dogs there.

But don’t want ED? He said, pushing so many dogs to death like this is an inhumane example. If necessary, we will approach the law.

