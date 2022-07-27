Arpita Mukherjee Gold bars, silver, millions of money! Arpita’s Belgharia fleet is like Alibaba’s secret store

#Kolkata: Till 10:30 PM, the amount of money caught in the counting machine is Tk 20 crore, according to the ED officials. 3 kg gold bars were also recovered. Silver found The amount of gold jewelery found so far is about 2 crores 4 jumbo machines, 5 small machines counting process is going on according to sources, counting will continue all night.

It is known that Arpita has two separate flats in this residence. Arpita Mukherjee used to visit this flat in Belgharia regularly. He came seven days ago. One in block-5, one in block-2. ED is currently searching the flats of Block 5 (A-8). The area of ​​this flat is about 1500 sqft. The other flat is smaller in size, 1380 sqft. The average price of a flat here is around 80 lakh rupees. That flat is also likely to be searched today The residents said that Arpita used to come to the flat in Block 5 regularly. And he had a plan to make the flat in the other block a guest house.

Since Friday night, Arpita Mukherjee has been returning to the city of Kolkata with one name. Arpita, a professional model-actress, has shown Calcutta a ‘mountain of money’. 21 crore rupees was recovered from the bed and cupboard of Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s residence in Diamond City South, Haridebpur near Taliganj on Friday evening. ED also recovered 20 iPhones, found huge gold and foreign currency.

