Friday, July 29, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Arpita Mukherjee ‘I can’t do it anymore’, says Arpita, even after leaving Joka ESI

By: admin

Date:


The dramatic situation continues The photo after leaving Joka ESI Hospital is also the same Crying again, and only saying, ‘I can’t take it anymore.’ It is becoming difficult for them to handle Sad face and bitter tears Today was Partha-Arpita’s physical examination Arpita cried while entering the hospital Actually it has become difficult to handle him He did not want to get out of the car Read it once Then he was taken in a wheelchair

Talliganj, Rathtala, Nayabad – ED is finding flats one after another in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. According to sources, Arpita herself told the investigators that at least 12 to 15 flats are in her name Not only this, Arpita Mukherjee also told the investigators that she jointly owned several temporary properties with Partha Chatterjee.

Read more: Arpita Mukherjee broke down in tears in front of Joka ESI, fell down

According to ED sources, Partha Chatterjee’s employees had the key to the room where money was kept in Arpita’s flat or house. Arpita claimed in ED’s cross-examination that he did not know how much money or what things were in that room.

Read more: ‘You will know who has conspired’, Parth added to the mystery

After interrogation, the ED officials found out that Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have joint movable property. At least that’s what Arpita claimed Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have joint multiple LICs in their names. ED officials seized those LIC documents.

Published by:Rachana Majumder

First published:

