Arpita Mukherjee: Millions of rupees recovered from Arpita’s house! What will happen to this money? Who will get a share of this money? get to know

# Kolkata: There is a lot of noise in the state about the Tet incident. Former education minister Partha Chatterjee is involved in the scandal. This news is not new. Partha falls in love with Arpita. Around 50 crore cash has been recovered from his house so far. Gold has been recovered and the whereabouts of many anonymous properties are being matched. Bank employees are panting to count the money that ED has recovered from Arpita’s house in two days. They are rushing to count money even with modern machines. And in this money recovery episode, Am Janata plays the role of the audience. The neighbors are sweating because they had so much money in this Belgharia Rathtala flat. Rumors on the street is! This trunk is full of money! If only I could get a bundle. Really no one has seen the case of recovering so much illegal money at once in this state. And due to the influence of the media, many people are in a rush to see these bundles of 2000 and 500 rupee notes. Now everyone has the same question, what will happen to this money?

Let’s know what the law says? ED or Enforcement Directorate is a central agency. The main function of this organization is to collect information on illegal money. The country has PML ACT which is the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This department works according to this law. All of this illegal cash being recovered will go to the government coffers. The forfeited money will be deposited with the parent bank Reserve Bank of India. Prominent lawyer Subrata Ghosh said that according to this law, the seized money belongs to the government. This money is market money. Government money. He cannot be illegally stored in one place. If the accused can show the source of this money, then this money is his. But if he fails to show, the money will go to the government treasury. The punishment for such crimes is also severe. The maximum punishment is life imprisonment. Moreover, there is no bail in this case. Yesterday, the highest court of the country said that this crime is not bailable. This is called economic offense is an calculated offense most of the commuting elite class.

Professor of Economics Vankumar Ghosh’s statement in this regard, about 50 crore rupees, which is the market money, has remained like a stone in one place. As a result, if the money of a part of the market economy decreases, its impact is bound to fall on the economy of the state as well as the country. It will harm jobs, education and industry. Unused and wasted money in the market destroys the economy. And this will affect the entire economy.

So what will happen to this money? If Arpita Mukherjee does not disclose the source of this money, it will be deposited in the Reserve Bank. Once the legal process is over, if the government thinks so, then it can gradually release the numbers of these notes through the banks again in the market. Again, the government can use this money for the development of a particular sector. It remains to be seen when this case will be decided. Besides, the people of the state are looking to see if more money is recovered.

