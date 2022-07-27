Arpita Mukherjee Mountains of money in both flats, but did not pay maintenance money! Accusations against Arpita are increasing

Arpita Mukherjee has outstanding maintenance fee on both flats In the flat which is now being searched, there is about 10,00 taka About 12,000 rupees is left in one more flat Arpita’s name is first in the list of those whose maintenance fee is pending in 2022

After Diamond City flat, Arpita Mukherjee’s Rathtala flat has recovered crores of rupees. 5 money counting machines have been brought. According to local neighbors, Arpita Mukherjee used to visit this flat in Belgharia regularly. He came seven days ago. It is known that Arpita has two separate flats in this residence. However, it is heard that Arpita did not pay for the maintenance of the accommodation.

Also Read: ’38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch, 21 directly with me’, Mithun blasts in Perth phase

Since Friday night, Arpita Mukherjee has been returning to the city of Kolkata with one name. Arpita, a professional model-actress, has shown Calcutta a ‘mountain of money’. 21 crore rupees was recovered from the bed and cupboard of Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s residence in Diamond City South, Haridebpur near Taliganj on Friday evening. ED also recovered 20 iPhones, found huge gold and foreign currency. To whom this is worth billions of rupees

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 27, 2022, 22:06 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee