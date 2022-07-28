Arpita Mukherjee Partha Chatterjee || ED officials quickly left Arpita’s Chinar Park flat, what happened this time?

#Kolkata: After the search, the ED officials quickly left Arpita Mukherjee’s Chinar Park flat. ED officials raided Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s B404 flat in high-rise Royal Residency, adjacent to No-Para, near Chinar Park on Thursday evening. After waiting for the key for some time, the ED officials broke the lock and entered there as the key was not found. A search has begun, while ED officials have raided another flat at Clubtown Residences in Belgharia Rathtala. There is still combing going on.

On this day, after two and a half hours of search, the ED officials left the Chinar Park flat. According to sources, ED officials have recovered several documents from the flat. They left with all that.

ED recovered about 50 crore cash from Arpita’s luxury flat in Taliganj’s Diamond City last Friday and Rathtala’s flat in Belgharia yesterday i.e. Wednesday. ED officials traced the flat of Arpita Mukhopadhyay in Pubpara, Na Para, near Chinar Park on Thursday afternoon. According to ED sources, the name of the high-rise is ‘Royal Residency’. The four-storey B404 flat of this house is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee.

