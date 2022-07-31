Arpita Mukherjee Property: 50 crores in the flat, but Arpita had no right to the money! Sensational information in the hands of ED

#Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee arrested in SSC job corruption case, sensational information Pen Enforcement Directorate interrogated. New information has emerged in the hands of the ED after questioning about the financial status of Arpita, an actress by profession, who is known to be close to Partha Chattopadhyay. According to ED sources, Arpita’s family financial condition was poor. But still he had no authority over this huge sum of money. (Arpita Mukherjee Property)

According to ED sources, during the interrogation, the investigators found out that Arpita did not have permission to use this money either. He had no control over money. The amount of money in the possession of the assignee or the money used by the assignee is mentioned in his income tax return and other documents. According to the investigators, it is clear from the interrogation that Arpita Mukherjee had no control over the huge crores of rupees and gold jewelry recovered.

Read more: After Mithun, Sukant Majumdar himself demands to choose ‘Aloo’ from Trinamool! Is the ruling party breaking?

According to ED sources, all the information that has come to the hands of the investigators after raiding various places for several days, a team has already started the work of verifying that information. Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee will be produced again in court next Wednesday. The question is raised, then Arpita’s flat who this huge money? Who kept? Who or who used?

Read more: Bigha land after bigha, Panchil is being picked up, Arpita’s new property will make your head spin!

Several flats across Kolkata, in which crores of rupees, foreign currency, gold jewelery have been recovered. Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s name came up after the Enforcement Directorate arrested State Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay in the SSC corruption case. Last week, the ED recovered about 50 crores in cash from Arpita’s luxury flat in Diamond City in Taliganj and a few days ago in Rathtala flat in Belgharia. The interrogation is going on.