Arpita Mukherjee Property: Bigha after bigha land, Panchil is being lifted, Arpita’s new property will make your head spin!

#Kolkata: It’s like digging an earthworm. Several flats across Kolkata, in which crores of rupees, foreign currency, gold jewelery have been recovered. Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s name came up after the Enforcement Directorate arrested State Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay in the SSC corruption case. ED recovered about 50 crore cash from Arpita’s luxury flat in Taliganj’s Diamond City last Friday and Rathtala’s flat in Belgharia yesterday. (Arpita Mukherjee Property)

On Thursday morning again in Bantala, the officers got the trace of the bigha of land in the name of Arpita. As soon as their location is found, the work of removing the plaque has started. Since Arpita’s arrest, she is being interrogated from time to time. According to ED sources, although Arpita did not cooperate in the investigation at first, she has started to open her mouth slowly. And from there the word of his huge property is coming forward.

Arpita Mukherjee owns 3 nail art parlors in Kolkata. Among them, nail art parlors on Patuli and Lake View Road are closed. The manager of the nail art parlor on BT Road in Baranagar said that Arpita used to come often. There are several luxury flats and cars in Taliganj, Belgharia. Arpita Mukherjee also has her ancestral house on Abdul Latif Street in Dewanpara, Belgharia. Her mother Minti Mukherjee claimed that Arpita used to model. Acted in several films of Odisha. He was also associated with movie production.

Arpita owns 2 flats of 1100 and 1600 square feet in Clubtown Heights, an elite housing estate in Rathtala, Belgharia. Among them are luxury flats with terraces. About 28 crores in cash and 5 kg of gold were recovered from one of them yesterday. Another flat has been temporarily sealed by ED. According to ED sources, income tax documents of Arpita, close to Parth, are being scrutinized to find out the source of her income.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 28, 2022, 14:33 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee Arrested, SSC Scam