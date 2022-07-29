Arpita Mukherjee: ‘She didn’t have the key to the house full of money’, Arpita’s sensational claim in ED interrogation

#Calcutta: Marathon interrogation of Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee arrested in SSC corruption case by ED. Arpita Mukherjee interrogated sensational information in the hands of ED. According to ED sources, Partha Chatterjee’s employees had the key to the room where money was kept in Arpita’s flat or house. Arpita claimed in ED’s cross-examination that he did not know how much money or what things were in that room.

After interrogation, the ED officials found out that Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have joint movable property. At least that’s what Arpita claimed Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have joint multiple LICs in their names. ED officials seized those LIC documents.

Arpita claimed to the ED during cross-examination that she has about 12 to 15 flats. Arpita is being interrogated with all those documents. ED wants to know from where he got the money to buy these flats, how he bought luxury flats which are much more expensive than his income. ED officials are interrogating Arpita regarding each property, LIC, flat.

Arpita and Parth are being interrogated with each seizure list recovered from Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s house. ED officials are also recording the statements of the two persons.

The two persons were interrogated separately by showing all the things including land, gold, documents, LIC. But very soon the two people will be interrogated face to face. This is the claim of ED. Because Partha Chatterjee answers all the questions saying that he doesn’t know anything. He is avoiding answering questions. On the other hand, Arpita Mukherjee’s ED is making sensational demands one after another. So it is absolutely necessary to interrogate the two people face to face.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 29, 2022, 15:10 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C