Arpita Mukherjee | SSC Scam: ‘I do not belong to any party’, Arpita refuses to open her mouth about the source of money now in court!

#Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee was arrested on Saturday in the SSC corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate has recovered Tk 21 crore cash from his house. But this is not the first time, according to ED sources, Arpita was summoned three times earlier. Arpita’s name came up in the financial corruption case of a business school. Arpita was questioned twice after being called by the ED. But still Arpita was reckless. The result was on Friday. He was lodged in the CGO complex after his arrest on Saturday. And on Sunday he was again taken to Joka ESI Hospital. While entering there, he said, “Law will follow the law, that’s what I will say. I have full faith in the law.”

Although he did not say anything more when entering, reporters asked him when he was leaving, ‘Which party do you belong to?’ In response to this question, Arpita said, “I do not belong to any party”. Arpita is being taken to the Bankshal Court after coming out of Joka ESI.

Also read: 120 hours search, 300 crore cash in house, cupboard full of jewellery! The country was shocked to see this ‘raid’

The detectives want to interrogate Arpita in their custody in the SSC corruption case. On this day, Joker was taken to ESI Hospital for medical examination. Arpita is being produced in the Bankshal court on Sunday. ED will apply to the court to take their custody.

Read more: In response to the application of ED, a special bench of the High Court is sitting! Perth has to leave SSKM today?

According to ED sources, arrested former education ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee may be interrogated face to face. Detectives also want to know how so much money came to Arpita’s house, how he was involved in the corruption of the business school’s artin transactions, what is the source of the money. Although Arpita Mukherjee did not want to give a good answer. He has repeatedly claimed his innocence since his arrest yesterday. Even on Friday, he said, ‘These are BJP moves’.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 24, 2022, 14:17 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam