Arpita Mukherjee : Stunned and shocked close friends, animal lover Arpita’s fate defies the script of the movie.

Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee. Who is in the headlines right now. Around which controversy, speculation. ED recovered Tk 21 crore from his flat along with 50 bars of gold. Who is Arpita Mukherjee? What is his history?

Arpita Mukherjee started her career with modeling 15-16 years ago. Entering Tollywood based on that modelling. Arpita acted in several Bengali films at the beginning of her career. She was the heroine in films like ‘Sparsh’ and ‘Hridaye Lekho Naam’. Later, however, he was seen acting in supporting roles in various films. Arpita acted in supporting roles in films like ‘Mama Bhagne’ and ‘Partner’. Despite this, Arpita is seen acting in various films directed by director Anup Sengupta. However, Arpita crossed over to Odisha as the ground was not strong in Taliganj. He gained popularity by acting in several Oriya films. After that, Arpita also acted in the Tamil film Dakshine.

Back in Bengal, Arpita Mukherjee once again tried to make a career in serials and movies, but was not successful. After this, Arpita was seen as a model for various photoshoots. He began to be seen at various events and parties Recently, Arpita opened a production house and focused on making movies and series. He also requested several directors to work with him.

But her friends and neighbors in the industry are practically shocked to see that this Arpita Mukherjee can be associated with corruption in this way. Arpita is an animal lover, her Diamond City flat has lots of pets. Her neighbors used to see Arpita regularly on her morning walk with them. Almost everyone was shocked as 21 crore rupees and other valuables were recovered from the flat of Arpita, who was on good terms with everyone.

Along with this, Arpita’s arrest by ED is like a tense script of a movie. His consequences are no less than the screenplay of a film.

(Manas Basak)

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: July 23, 2022, 15:22 IST

