Sunday, July 31, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Arpita Mukherjee The recovered money is not his, so whose account money? Questions are gradually increasing around Arpita

#Kolkata: Arpita Mukhopadhyay, arrested in SSC job corruption case, has been interrogated and again sensational information is in the hands of Enforcement Directorate. Arpita, who is known to be close to Partha Chatterjee, was questioned about the financial status of Arpita, the new information that came to the hand of the ED, it is known that Arpita’s family situation was bad. ED interrogated Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee for about 1 hour on Sunday. Partha Chattopadhyay was asked several questions regarding deed matters and several lands in the name of his relatives. He was also questioned about the 8 crore rupees found in Hadith Where is the source of this money? No black money had to be whitened? Questions are asked about everything

In cross-examination, Arpita Mukhopadhyay stated that the huge amount of money recovered from her flat was not hers. So why so much money in his account? Where does this money come from? According to ED sources, all the information that has come to the hands of the investigators after raiding various places for several days, a team has already started the work of verifying that information. Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee will be produced again in court next Wednesday.

Several flats across Kolkata, in which crores of rupees, foreign currency, gold jewelery have been recovered. Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s name came up after the Enforcement Directorate arrested State Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay in the SSC corruption case. Last week, the ED recovered about 50 crores in cash from Arpita’s luxury flat in Diamond City in Taliganj and a few days ago in Rathtala flat in Belgharia. The interrogation is going on.

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chattapadhyay



