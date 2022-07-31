Arpita Mukherjee Tk 8 crore seized from bank accounts linked to Arpita Mukherjee in new raid, location of Parth-Arpita’s joint property

#Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 8 crore from the bank accounts of companies belonging to Arpita Mukherjee, an aide of sacked West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. Investigation revealed that huge amount of money was laundered through companies owned and controlled by Arpita Mukherjee. According to ED sources, at least Rs 2 crore has been found in at least three bank accounts linked to Partha Chatterjee. He is also said to have bought a plot in Shyambati Mauza near Santiniketan in Bolpur.

ED’s first operation was on July 22. ED officials also seized Rs 56 lakh in foreign currency and Rs 76 lakh in gold jewelery from Arpita’s flat at Diamond City Residence in Talliganj, besides Rs 21.9 crore in cash. Parth and Arpita were arrested on 23rd. Five days after the incident, the ED raided two flats in Arpita’s name in Belgharia high-rise ‘Club Town Heights’. Although nothing special was recovered from the 2nd flat of residential block 2, the ED officials entered the 8th flat of the 5th block.

Like the Tollygunge flat, the ED recovered ‘mountains of money’ from this flat as well. A total of Rs 27.90 crore in cash and Rs. 4 crore 31 lakh in gold were recovered from the bedroom and toilet of the flat at Belgharia 8. Among the recovered gold were butt, rakmari har, six kankans (bangle), ghari-kalam. ED recovered Rs 50.36 crore in cash and Rs. 5 crore 7 lakh in gold jewelery from Arpita’s Taliganj and Belgharia flats. In other words, a total of 55 crore 43 lakh rupees worth of property was recovered.