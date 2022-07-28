Arpita Mukherjee TRP: Arpita leaves the prime time serial, Perth – Arpita’s fun Bengali

#Kolkata: Shortness of breath for a week Another busy week again sweet Most importantly, the General Entertainment Channel (GEC) has been strongly challenged in prime time. Last Saturday, former state minister Partha Chattopadhyay was arrested by the ED in a teacher corruption case ED has recovered about 22 crore cash in cash, gold jewelery worth 80 lakh rupees, lots of foreign currency and several documents from Arpita Mukherjee’s (SSC Scam) Diamond Park flat in Tollygunge. As a result, various things are gradually coming to the ED scanner

At the same time on Wednesday again ED (ED Raid) Hana Arpita another flat of Belgharia Rathtala, ED recovered almost a huge amount of cash (27 crore 90 lakhs). Along with millions of rupees worth of gold, crores of rupees have been recovered, based on this, the ED has again speeded up the investigation The ex-minister of the state is being interrogated from time to time Arpita Mukherjee Arrest is also being interrogated The Enforcement Directorate has started tracing properties worth crores of rupees, including all millions of cash.

A new twist is waiting in the story at every moment It is like waiting for what is going to happen in tension All in all, it seems that the daily serial is competing equally in the prime time Because action, tension all elements are stored in this event As a result the current events related to the SSC corruption are giving a strong push to the popular prime time series

As a result, Arpita Mukherjee’s story is becoming another level of evening entertainment every day. As a result, every person seems to have left their familiar series and paid attention to the story of Partha-Arpita. As a result, Parth and Arpita’s much-loved story can rival entertainment programs

