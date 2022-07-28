Arpita Mukherjee: What is the source of nearly Rs 50 crore recovered? And where is the money? The interrogation of Arpita started in the morning

#Kolkata: And where are the flats? Is there another house? Where did so much money come from your flat? Is this money yours? did you keep The Enforcement Directorate has started the interrogation of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who was caught in the SSC corruption case, from seven o’clock on Thursday morning. Interrogation has started in the security of the central forces after going to the CGO complex. Arpita was also questioned about the money recovered from Belgharia’s flat during the night search. (Arpita Mukherjee)

According to ED sources, about 22 crore rupees were recovered from a flat in Talliganj last Friday. Around Tk 28 crore was recovered from the flat in Belgharia. Investigators are now looking for the source of this money after the Hadish Mela of around 50 crore rupees. On the other hand, interrogation of arrested Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has also been started since morning. According to ED sources, Arpita claimed not to know the source of this money. Partha Chatterjee hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

According to ED sources, searches are likely to be conducted in various parts of the city and state on Thursday as well. The officers want to know how far the SSC corruption has spread. ED will collect CCTV camera footage installed outside the flat in Belgharia. From there it will be known who used to keep money in Rathtala flat. Counting takes place from 6 pm on Wednesday to Thursday morning.

According to ED sources, after counting, 27 crore 90 lakh cash was recovered from there. Gold worth Tk 4 crore 31 lakh was recovered. After the overnight search of the flat, the money and gold recovered from there were loaded in a truck and taken to the SBI headquarters at Strand Road. There the confiscated money and gold will be kept in the bank vault. Arpita owns another luxury flat in Belgharia. ED sealed it at night.

