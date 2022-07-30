Arpita Mukherjee’s Journey: Arpita Mukherjee’s dream of instant fame is that of an ordinary middle-class family, says one close to her.

Kolkata: A middle-class girl with two eyes full of ambition It was that ambition that made the simple Arpita of yesteryear close to Partha Chatterjee. The name of that common girl from Belgaria is one of the centers of teacher recruitment corruption in the state today The light of the entertainment world around him has dimmed in the black shadow of corruption

Arpita from Belgharia started to come and go in the modeling world by the year 2004-05 Acquaintance with the people of the entertainment world is increasing Little opportunities to act in the film started coming gradually Apart from Bengali, there were also Oriya films But Arpita’s mind was not satisfied with it According to her close circle, Arpita wanted to become the heroine of big budget films It didn’t take long for Arpita’s wait to end She got an opportunity to act in producer Gautam Saha’s film ‘Hridaye Lekho Naam’. Monica Bedio acted in this film

Gautam did not forget Arpita’s dream of becoming a movie heroine He told News18 Bangla, “Arpita was very brave and ambitious.” Arpita did not hesitate to say that she came to be a heroine. But despite her beauty, Arpita’s acting was flawed, like Gautam’s But even he gave an opportunity to act He said, “We gave him a chance to act.” The film was released in 2011 This film gave him stardom However, we noticed a change in Arpita from 2012 It was from this time that Arpita often started going to big parties.

Arpita did not keep in touch once she got acquainted Apologies to Gautam But in the past too there was suppressed discontent Arpita couldn’t believe that her first film would be known as ‘Monika Bedi’s comeback movie’ Arpita was not angry with the lover of the film either Gautam said

“We were surprised.” The moment Arpita realized that many people knew her, she stopped communicating A few days later I see him with Partha We are shocked to see what has been found from his house Arpita was just a normal ambitious girl.” Says the producer of Arpita’s first film

It is known that Arpita broke contact from 2013 with whom she was in contact with at the beginning of her career. By that time he had become known as Partha-Ghnishta

Director Sanghamitra Chowdhury is now in BJP The general image of Arpita is still floating in his eyes Arpita has acted in three of my films It was very common at that time There was not even a car Later bought a second hand car We had a lot of fun on the shooting sets I joined BJP after 2013 He stopped contacting me Later I saw him at the puja hoarding of Naktala Udayan Sangh I was happy with his rise But what I have been seeing for the past 1 week, I am impressed This incident is proof of how a responsible minister used him and allowed himself to be used.”

Industry insiders who have seen Arpita closely say that Arpita was quick to become famous and wanted success, prestige and money. That impression was caught in his tendency to frequent political circles and big parties Arpita, who once drove a second hand car, now drives an Audi and a Mercedes His rise is undoubtedly astonishing But according to his former colleagues, the dark path he took to rise is doomed

