Arpita Mukherjees New Flat: Counting machines are coming one after another, Arpita Rathtala flat will lose Tollygunge too?

#Kolkata: The arrest of Partha Chattopadhyay is causing a huge uproar across Bengal. Arpita Mukherjee, who is close to Partha Chatterjee, has been arrested for keeping a large amount of money in the flat. And on this day, the ED again launched a major operation in the teacher recruitment corruption case Two large teams of ED officials left the CGO complex in Salt Lake today for a search. After a day of cross-examination of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukhopadhyay, the ED search sparked fresh speculation. Arpita’s two flats in Rathtala were searched. According to ED sources, a huge amount of money was found there. According to ED sources, three money opening machines were brought from the headquarters of State Bank of India, Samriddhi Bhawan.

ED got this information after questioning Arpita Mukhopadhyay from time to time. ED got this news from him today by breaking the lock of flat number 8 in an elite residence in Rathtala. The ED officer entered Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s flat in block 2, 2 by breaking the lock. On 30th May came to Arpita’s flat i.e. flat number 8A to deliver food. Housing editor Ankit Churoliya ran to the ED’s call. He said that Arpita came last on May 28. Arpita was still in that flat on June 7, as the servant came to work at her house. No one can come to work without the owner of the flat.

Ankit Churulia Housing Secretary. Arpita’s room was opened in his presence after he arrived. ED officials broke the lock and entered the house. There are many cupboards inside. After completing the search in Block 2 flat, all the ED officials moved to Block 5. The search of what is in the inner cupboard is going on at a brisk pace. The source said that the money was found again at that time. There has been a huge uproar about the amount of that money.

That is why additional forces were deployed in the Belgharia residence. The printer was brought. ED officials brought a printing machine to Arpita Mukherjee’s ancestral house in Dewanpara Belgharia and handed over the machine to the officials inside.

