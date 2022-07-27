Menu
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Arpita sitting with her head down, Perth in a separate car! ED took her for health check-up – News18 Bangla

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were taken out of the CGO complex for medical tests. They will probably undergo medical examination at Joka ESI Hospital Parth and Arpita were taken out of the CGO complex in two separate vehicles Two people are being taken away under the security of the central forces The court ordered medical examination of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee every 48 hours while in ED custody.

Details coming…

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C



