Arpita used to come in a car covered with black glass, she used to go out for a trip after nightfall – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: At nightfall, the Black Fortuna would arrive on Diamond Harbor Road. Sometimes the white luxury Innova car. He lived inside the car surrounded by black glass. Arpita Mukherjee is the only central character in this incident. He could not be seen rolling down the window of a large car or getting out of the car. If the waiting time is long at certain places on Diamond Harbor Road, the madam in the car will have to queue up for expensive food. Dada’s followers like Amal, Arvind, Tutu used to start running to know what madam would eat and what madam would need.

Elahi food for car owners used to come from famous restaurants in the city. If you can get into Madam’s good book, the number will increase to the grandfather! So there was no harm in trying to please madam. Even a few days ago, Akshar was often seen outside Partha Chatterjee’s office on Diamond Harbor Road. At nightfall, the couple would go out to explore the city.

Someday along Diamond Harbor Road towards Kolaghat. Someday again on the highway straight to the diamond. Luxury cars raced through the streets of Kolkata in the dead of night.

A luxury four-wheeler used to stop in front of a famous hotel in Kolaghat. The couple sat inside the car and had dinner with Elahi food. After spending quite some time in this way, the clock reached 2.30 / 3 past midnight on the way back to Calcutta.

Of course, it is not that the rhythm was not cut at times! Once at Diamond Harbour, he had to incur the wrath of the Wazir, Jahangir, by going on such a night trip. A lot of wood and straw were saved in that journey. It is heard that since this incident, the relationship with the vizier of the south, Jahangir, has taken a toll on the heavyweight minister of the state. But stay all that today! He will be another day!

Paradip Ghosh

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 26, 2022, 16:54 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee