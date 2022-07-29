Arpita’s flat imprisoned Parthor nine pet dogs! No water, no food! Stink coming out! They are alive

#Kolkata: State politics is now in the story of billions of dollars! Around 50 crore rupees have already been recovered from various flats of Arpita Mukherjee. There are gold grains with it. Partha Chatterjee’s close friend Arpita broke down in tears today. Jerbar Parth-Arpita in ED’s cross-examination. And just in the meantime, another sensational news has come to the fore. Crores of rupees were recovered from a flat of Arpita Mukherjee at Diamond City South residence in Tollygunge. And this incident is happening in another flat in the same residence in the name of Arpita! How can they? Rising questions!

It is learned that there are nine breeds of breed dogs confined in a flat in the name of Arpita. All of which cost more than four lakh rupees. All very expensive dogs! These dogs were in charge of Arpita. It is known that all those dogs belong to Partha Chatterjee. That’s what the residents of the residence said! Nine Sarmeys have been confined in the flat since Parth and Arpita went into ED custody. What are those dogs eating? No one knows how he is alive. Housing animal lovers are worried about this issue. But they are not going to see the condition of those dogs? Are you alive without eating? Just thinking, what did you do at work? This has also been questioned.

The total area of ​​those two flats on the 19th floor is 1,600 square feet. Two flats are joined together. It contains at least nine essences. Neighbors said the pets included a rottweiler, an English bulldog, and a French bulldog. Apart from that, there is a pug and a beagle each. There are two Labradors and a Golden Retriever each. But how are there so many dogs in this place? However, no one ever said anything about the Minister’s hobby. But dog trainers sometimes put dogs down. For the past two months, the nine residents of the residence have not stepped out of the flat. The trainers have also not been seen since the court hearings over Parthar’s dogs and property.

Now the question is what are they eating? Are you getting water and food? If this is the case, they will fight among themselves and die. Will get sick without food and water! The window and door are closed. How are they? Skin disease will die! Animal lovers have expressed concern since the news broke. However, the residents of the residence have never seen Partha Chatterjee come to see these dogs! Housing security said, “Food comes from outside for those dogs. That rule is still in place. But the trainers are nowhere to be seen!” No one knows more than that. Meanwhile, stench is emanating from the flat. Although this news has already been reported. Hopefully something will be done this time. Many have joined the social media against this inhuman act! The question arises why the residents of the housing were silent for so long! Kolkata is watching the picture of terrible inhumanity!

July 29, 2022

