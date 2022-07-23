Arrest process of Partha Chatterjee started, according to ED sources – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee arrested. Perth arrested by ED. The ED’s interrogation continued on Saturday morning at the house of state minister Partha Chatterjee in Naktala. 24 hours passed, but the interrogation was not over. On Friday morning, around 7:30-8:30, ED officials arrived at Partha Chatterjee’s house. The interrogation started from that. At around 10.40 pm after a whole day of questioning, Parthar appeared again and another CBI MLA. Interrogation.

Details coming…

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 23, 2022, 09:54 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee