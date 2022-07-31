Menu
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Arrested Parthar’s name why in history books, opposition all over the place demanding removal – News18 Bangla

#New Delhi: The leaders of the opposition party raised the issue of having the names of the corrupt leaders of the state in the history textbooks. CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty opened his mouth in Delhi. BJP president Sukant Majumdar fired cannon in Kolkata. Anupam Hazra’s sarcasm on social media.

Partha Chatterjee, Sobhan Chatterjee, Madan Mitra have got a place along with Mamata Banerjee in the history of Singur movement in the state government school textbooks. Sujan Chakraborty criticized the state government for having the names of these leaders accused of various corruption in the textbooks.

“The way in which the names of criminals are mentioned in history textbooks in our state is very dangerous,” he told reporters in New Delhi. He claims that what is not the subject of history has been placed in the pages of history and the names of criminals have been added. He said that the state government has admitted its mistake by portraying Khudiram Bose as a terrorist, but the state is silent on Singur.

Sujan Chakraborty said, “Shobhan Chatterjee’s name should be read in the history books? Madan Mitra’s name should be read?, Partha Chatterjee’s name should be read, who is now under arrest. Where is West Bengal being taken?” More sarcasm from the CPM leader, “State’s value, respect and dignity.” Ruined everything.”

Sujan Chakraborty said, “BJP leaders have no right to talk about these things. Because if there was a movement in Singur, then BJP leaders stood together on the hunger strike there.”

The demand to delete Partha Chatterjee’s name from class VIII textbooks came only after his arrest. BJP leader Anupam Hazra tweeted this claim today. Addressing the Chief Minister, he wrote on Twitter, “This person is now in jail for embezzling money from lakhs of educated unemployed people. Now at least remove his name from the pages of 8th class history books. Otherwise, the next generation will see his name on the pages of books and think Khudiram, Netaji’s equivalent.”

breaking news

Tags: Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam



