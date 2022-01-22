Arsenic In Sonarpur Area Water: Arsenic in Sonar Area near Kolkata

#Kolkata: Arsenic poisoning in Rajpur Sonarpur near Kolkata. Groundwater samples have been tested in Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality. Arsenic has been found in the water of several wards. Concerns in the study of the Department of Ecology, Jadavpur University

So far, arsenic has been the main cause of headaches in the districts. But experts say the danger is now in Sonarpur, near Kolkata. A recent study by Jadavpur University’s School of Environmental Studies revealed such information. Researchers tested groundwater in 35 wards of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality. The test found excessive arsenic in the drinking water of several wards.

“A large part of Rajpur Sonarpur municipality is under KMDA,” said Tarit Roychowdhury, a professor in Jadavpur University’s School of Environmental Studies. According to the survey, arsenic was found in the urine of many people in wards 7 and 8. According to specialist doctors, the effects of arsenic can cause skin diseases. Maybe even cancer ‘.

According to the survey, there is an outbreak of arsenic in 14 districts of West Bengal. Among them are Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, 24 Parganas and Kolkata. The dangers to arsenic can be catastrophic if left unchecked. Experts are warning.

On the one hand, there is danger under the ground in Calcutta. The groundwater level in Kolkata is gradually declining. The danger of landslides is increasing in Khas metropolis. Experts fear that arsenic may increase. Just then a handful of arsenic in the ground water of Rajpur-Sonarpur area. Research says that the groundwater level in Kolkata is gradually declining.

As the water level goes down, landslides may occur in Kolkata. Houses can collapse. The incidence of arsenic may also increase. Experts in the laboratory of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Jadavpur University in Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality area are worried about finding arsenic and fluoride in deep tube well water. On the one hand, it is necessary to retain rainwater to replenish the underground reservoir of Calcutta. Similarly, in Rajpur Sonarpur area on the outskirts of the city, it is necessary to take appropriate measures after finding the traces of poison in the ground water. Says the expert community.

First published: January 22, 2022, 12:43 IST

