As soon as the EVM was opened, a smile appeared on Babul’s face. How many votes did the Trinamool candidate get in the first round? – News18 Bangla

April 16, 2022

As soon as the EVM was opened, a smile appeared on Babul's face. How many votes did the Trinamool candidate get in the first round?

Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya is leading from the first round in Baliganj by-election. According to the latest information, the Trinamool candidate is leading in Baliganj with 2130 votes at the end of the first round.

In all, 19 rounds of votes will be counted in Baliganj But with only 41 per cent of the votes cast in Baliganj, the Election Commission expects the outcome of the by-elections to be clear in a matter of hours.

Details coming …

