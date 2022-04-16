As soon as the EVM was opened, a smile appeared on Babul’s face. How many votes did the Trinamool candidate get in the first round? – News18 Bangla
Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya is leading from the first round in Baliganj by-election. According to the latest information, the Trinamool candidate is leading in Baliganj with 2130 votes at the end of the first round.
In all, 19 rounds of votes will be counted in Baliganj But with only 41 per cent of the votes cast in Baliganj, the Election Commission expects the outcome of the by-elections to be clear in a matter of hours.
Details coming …
News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.