As soon as the oxygen level dropped in the hospital, Sukantar was also caught without any examination – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP state president Sukanta Majumder 7 who was attacked by Corona On the same day, 7 MPs from Balurghat were admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata

The BJP state president has several symptoms of corona infection such as mild fever, cough and cold. However, the hospital has informed that his condition is stable The BJP state president is undergoing treatment in an isolation cabin

According to sources, Sukanta Babu has been suffering from mild fever for the last two days That’s why he canceled a few programs this morning He decided to go to the hospital without any risk as the oxygen saturation level in his body decreased a little.

Sukantbabu’s antigen was tested after he was admitted to the hospital The result is positive He was then placed in an isolation ward and a sample of his saliva was sent for an RT-PCR test.

A statement from the hospital said Sukant Babu’s condition was stable. Sukant Majumdar, 42, is said to have no co-morbidity or other physical problems.