January 9, 2022

As soon as the oxygen level dropped in the hospital, Sukantar was also caught without any examination – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: BJP state president Sukanta Majumder 7 who was attacked by Corona On the same day, 7 MPs from Balurghat were admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata

The BJP state president has several symptoms of corona infection such as mild fever, cough and cold. However, the hospital has informed that his condition is stable The BJP state president is undergoing treatment in an isolation cabin

Read more: The daily infection at the doorstep of 25,000 is not increasing at a rapid pace in the state

According to sources, Sukanta Babu has been suffering from mild fever for the last two days That’s why he canceled a few programs this morning He decided to go to the hospital without any risk as the oxygen saturation level in his body decreased a little.

Read more: Omicron is worrying! Anxious Modi is going to sit in a meeting with the Chief Ministers soon …

Sukantbabu’s antigen was tested after he was admitted to the hospital The result is positive He was then placed in an isolation ward and a sample of his saliva was sent for an RT-PCR test.

A statement from the hospital said Sukant Babu’s condition was stable. Sukant Majumdar, 42, is said to have no co-morbidity or other physical problems.

News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Daily infection at the doorstep of 25 thousand, the state is not increasing at the speed of Belagam – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Postponed his Goa Visit Due to Covid Surge all over India | Abhishek Banerjee in New Plan for Goa … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

New initiative started by Kolkata Police, even if you do not come to the police station, you can report the complaint Video: As coronavirus cases are increasing Kolkata Police will take complaint through whatsapp | kolkata

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

As soon as the oxygen level dropped in the hospital, Sukantar was also caught without any examination – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Daily infection at the doorstep of 25 thousand, the state is not increasing at the speed of Belagam – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Postponed his Goa Visit Due to Covid Surge all over India | Abhishek Banerjee in New Plan for Goa … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

New initiative started by Kolkata Police, even if you do not come to the police station, you can report the complaint Video: As coronavirus cases are increasing Kolkata Police will take complaint through whatsapp | kolkata

3 hours ago admin

Gangasagar Mela 2022: ‘Babu’s’ crowd at Babu Ghat, booze, cheating business

4 hours ago admin