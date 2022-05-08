Asani Cyclone Update: Heavy storm forecast in these districts of the state amid ‘Ashani’ signal, know update

‘Ashani’ is going to turn into a strong cyclone on Sunday. Although the Meteorological Department predicts that the cyclone will probably not hit the surface. Rather, it will continue to move along Orissa-Andhra Pradesh. However, it will also affect the weather in Bengal. (Asani Cyclone Update) Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, Malda and Murshidabad districts in the next few hours with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall is expected. Ordinary people have been warned to stay indoors.