Asansol-Baliganj by-election will be postponed? State sends letter to Election Commission – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government has written to the Election Commission to consider whether the April 12 by-elections (Asansol Ballygunge Bye Election) could be postponed. The letter was handed over to the Election Commission on behalf of the state on the same day, according to the CEO’s office

The Election Commission has finalized the date of Ballygunge Bye Election on April 12 in Asansol and Baliganj. But at that time there are 7 higher secondary examinations in the state The secretary of the education department had a meeting with the chief secretary on the same day to decide whether there would be any problem in holding by-elections in higher secondary schools. After that this letter was given on behalf of the state government Besides, ISC, ICSC and CBSE board exams are also held at that time

Read more: Asansole big surprise Shatrughna Sinha! Storm the campaign, who knows the partner?

According to the CEO’s office, the state government has accepted the letter The state proposal is being sent to the Election Commission headquarters in Delhi

April 12 Asansol Lok Sabha constituency by-election 6 The Trinamool Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha in this constituency On the other hand, the by-election in Baliganj assembly constituency is also scheduled to be held on April 12 The ruling party has fielded Babul Supriya in that constituency Other parties have not yet declared their candidates

Read more: Great news! The state is ahead in the Centre’s report on 100 days of work

Higher secondary examinations are starting in the state from April 2 The state government thinks that by-elections in higher secondary schools will have problems in getting schools in the constituencies where there are votes. According to the source, the letter said that there are higher secondary examinations in the state throughout the month of April. Besides, there are 8 CBSE, ICSC and ISC board exams at that time In addition, candidates may be in trouble for campaigning

It is learned that the letter from the state did not mention any date for voting It has been proposed to postpone the polls by mentioning the exams only during the month of April

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 14, 2022, 18:30 IST

Tags: Asansol, Ballygunge, Election Commission