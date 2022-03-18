Asansol Ballygunge By Election, Asansol Ballygunge By Election – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP (Asansol Ballygunge By Election) has announced its candidates for the by-elections of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Baliganj assembly constituency. MLA Agnimitra Paul is contesting for the post of MP in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency this time. His main rival is Trinamool star candidate Shatrughan Sinha. And Baliganj center candidate Nabagata Keya Ghosh (Keya Ghosh) (Asansol Ballygunge By Election). He is a BJP media panelist. In elite areas like Baliganj, the Gerua Brigade of Bengal is fighting on his shoulders. (Asansol Ballygunge By Election)

Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya in Baliganj. Left Front candidate Perth Mukherjee from Asansol. On the other hand, Saira Shah Halim, wife of Left Front candidate Fouad Halim in Baliganj. Asansol and Baliganj by-elections will be held on April 12 Asanasole by-election is being held due to the resignation of Babul Supriya On the other hand, after the death of Subrata Mukherjee, the Baliganj Assembly constituency is without MLAs. So there is also a by-election

Agnimitra Paul is working as MLA of Asansol South. According to BJP sources, her performance as a MLA after the Mahila Morcha leader is quite good. Asansol is also his familiar area, having been working for a long time. As a result, after the assembly, the BJP relied on Agnimitra for the Lok Sabha as well. Will Agnimitra be able to continue the winning streak of Gerua camp in the place where Babul Supriya left? Strong questions in the political arena.

Three names were sent to the central BJP for each of the two centers. Delhi has chosen these two names out of them. Two candidates have been nominated who have been vocal on various issues at different times in the media or on social media. They are also well known faces in the state. Keya Ghosh is a former journalist. She is a very active leader of the women’s front and has also served as the party’s spokesperson. Now the last smile to see who smiles.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: March 18, 2022, 20:15 IST

Tags: Agnimitra Paul, Keya Ghosh, WB By Election