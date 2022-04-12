Asansol Ballygunge by Election vote casting started Tight security begins in Baliganj, Asansole by-election! Voters in line since morning … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Baliganj Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha voting today. Various polling stations in Asansol By Election and Ballygunge By Election have been cordoned off to ensure smooth conduct of the West Bengal By Elections. Central forces have been deployed. Five companies have deployed additional troops in Asansol. Preparations are over on behalf of the Election Commission. Voting has started. People have been in the voting line since morning.

According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters in Ballygunge By Election this time is about two and a half lakh. There are a total of 300 booths. Of these, 23 are sensitive booths. Central forces are deployed in each booth. A total of 16 companies have been deployed in the central forces. Central forces have been deployed within 200 meters of each booth and outside the booth. The Election Commission has already informed that two central forces will be deployed in each booth. Outside the 200 meters, there will be both state police and central forces. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections. Without a central force, it is not possible to have a fair vote. Central forces have been deployed by the Election Commission in compliance with the demands of the opposition.

This time Babul Supriya is contesting as a Trinamool candidate in Ballygunge By Election. Keya Ghosh is contesting as BJP candidate. Saira Shah Halim is contesting as CPM candidate and Kamaruzzaan Chowdhury is contesting as Congress candidate. For the first time, Babul Supriya is on the battlefield for the grassroots (West Bengal By Elections). The heavyweight star candidate, who was once the Union Minister of BJP. Now let’s see who the voters choose as the people’s representative in Baliganj center.

All booths in Asansol have been declared sensitive. At least 12 days before the by-elections, paramilitaries arrived at the two centers and marched on the route. Only 121 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Asansol Lok Sabha by-election candidates – BJP – Agnimitra Paul Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha, CPM candidate Perth Mukherjee, Prosenjit Puitundi.

Web casting has been arranged in all the polling stations of Baliganj to keep a close watch on the polling (West Bengal By Elections). Web casting has been done in 51 percent booths of Asansol By Election. The commission said there was no internet connectivity as there was no 100 per cent webcasting and QRT teams were deployed at both the centers.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: April 12, 2022, 07:53 IST

Tags: Asansol By Election, Ballygung By Election 2022