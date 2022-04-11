Asansol Ballygunge By Election: Vote on Tuesday in Asansol-Baligunj, Election Commission decides on Monday!

#Kolkata: Only 24 hours left for voting. Earlier, the Election Commission increased the central forces for the by-elections in Baliganj and Asansol. It has been decided to deploy five more companies in these two centers. The Election Commission has decided to deploy these five companies till the completion of the Central Forces selection process. 133 companies before the central forces were deployed for the by-elections of these two centers. This time it was increased to 136 companies. (Asansol Ballygunge By Election)

With less than 24 hours to go before the vote, the Election Commission sent the decision to the state’s chief secretary, chief election officer and state police DG. Polling for Baliganj Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha by-elections will be held on Tuesday night. Earlier, it was reported that two Trinamool candidates had held meetings with agents and responsible leaders. They are relying on the organization of the team. On the contrary, all the opposition parties, including the BJP, have challenged the grassroots.

Shatrughan Sinha has become the Trinamool candidate in Asansol. Leaving Asansol, Babul has become a candidate for the by-election in Baliganj Assembly constituency on a popular Trinamool ticket. BJP candidate Keya Ghosh in Baliganj. BJP’s Agnimitra Pal fights Shatrughna Sinha in Asansol. In the last two elections, the BJP lost to the grassroots in this constituency. The BJP is hopeful of retaining this center again. Trinamool thinks that no one will be able to stop their victory in this seat.

This is the first time that web casting has been arranged in 50 percent of the booths. Election Commission officials from Delhi will be able to monitor directly. The rest of the booths have closed circuit cameras. The counting of votes will be on April 18.

