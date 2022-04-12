Asansol Ballygunge Bye Election voting percentage till 9 am | By-elections are going on in the state! Voting rate in Asansol-Baliganj till 9 am … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: By-elections in Baliganj and Asansol today. Voting started at 8 am (Bengal By Election 2022). In Asansol, 121 companies are responsible for the security of the Central Force. 51 percent booths will have web-casting system. Meanwhile, 18 companies of central forces have been deployed in Baliganj. Asansole vote until 9 in the morning 12. 6 percent. 7 percent in Baliganj.

By-elections In Asansol-Ballygunge The by-elections have started in Asansol and Baliganj amid tight security. A total of 70 out of 2012 booths in Asansol, West Burdwan, are being polled (Bengal By Election 2022). Voting is taking place in 300 booths in Baliganj, South Kolkata. The voting process is going on smoothly.

According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters in Ballygunge By Election this time is about two and a half lakh. There are a total of 300 booths. Of these, 23 are sensitive booths. Central forces are deployed in each booth. A total of 16 companies have been deployed in the central forces. Central forces have been deployed within 200 meters of each booth and outside the booth. The Election Commission has already informed that two central forces will be deployed in each booth.

All booths in Asansol have been declared sensitive. At least 12 days before the by-elections, paramilitaries arrived at the two centers and marched on the route. Only 121 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Asansol Lok Sabha by-election candidates – BJP – Agnimitra Paul Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha, CPM candidate Perth Mukherjee, Prosenjit Puitundi.

Babul Supriya is contesting as a Trinamool candidate in Ballygunge By Election. Keya Ghosh is contesting as BJP candidate. Saira Shah Halim is contesting as CPM candidate and Kamaruzzaan Chowdhury is contesting as Congress candidate. For the first time, Babul Supriya is on the battlefield for the grassroots (West Bengal By Elections). The heavyweight star candidate, who was once the Union Minister of BJP. Now let’s see who the voters choose as the people’s representative in Baliganj center.

First published: April 12, 2022, 10:43 IST

