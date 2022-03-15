Asansol Ballygunge Bye Election: Will Asansol and Baliganj by-elections be changed? Possibly not!

#Kolkata: There is no possibility of postponing the Asansol Ballygunge Bye Election on April 12 in Asansol and Baliganj. According to the law of the Election Commission, once a notification is given, it can be delayed for only a few reasons. If there is no test related reason in that case. However, no reply has been received from the Election Commission yet. Therefore, the CEO’s office has been preparing for the election since April 12.

The state government has already written to the Election Commission to consider whether to postpone the April 12 by-elections. The letter was handed over to the Election Commission on behalf of the state on Monday. The Election Commission has fixed April 12 for the by-elections in Asansol and Baliganj. But at that time there are 7 higher secondary examinations in the state Therefore, the Secretary of the Department of Education has a meeting with the Chief Secretary to decide whether there will be any difficulty for the candidates in the by-elections during the Higher Secondary Examination. After that meeting, Nabanna wrote a letter to the National Election Commission. Not only higher secondary, but also ISC, ICSC and CBSE board exams are available at that time

Read more: ‘Danger’ knocking on the door, Anubrat Mandal made a big decision!

According to the CEO’s office of the commission, the state government has also accepted the letter The state proposal has also been sent to the Election Commission headquarters in Delhi However, sources said that the date will not be changed by the Election Commission in the light of that letter. Higher secondary examinations are starting in the state from April 2

Read more: Any animal in the sea of ​​Karnataka! Falafala can do at the moment, brawl as soon as the net

Therefore, the state government thinks that if there is a by-election in the high school, there will be problems in getting schools in the areas where there are votes. According to the source, the letter said that there are higher secondary examinations in the state throughout the month of April. But in spite of this, most people think that the day will not change.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 15, 2022, 17:19 IST

Tags: Asansol, Ballygunge, Bengal By Election