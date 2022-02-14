Asansol, Chandannagar, Siliguri Election Results, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol and Chandannagar are in full swing. EVM in three-tier security. Strict surveillance on closed circuit cameras. – News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: Vote in four Purnigams without any major disturbances. Who owns the four Purnigams? Count 14 February. Preparations are in full swing in Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol and Chandannagar. EVM in three-tier security. Strict surveillance on closed circuit cameras.

Counting of votes in four Purnigams on Monday. Last minute preparations are underway in Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol and Chandannagar. Bidhannagar College will have Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. EVMs of 41 wards are kept in three levels of security. There is also close circuit camera surveillance.

Chandannagar pre-vote will be counted at Chandannagar Kanailal Vidyamandir. Asansol will be counted in Asansol Polytechnic College. The counting will start from eight in the morning. There is strict security of the state armed police. 7 in the counting center in the three-tier security fence

Opposition groups called for a by-election on Friday. BJP demands re-vote in Asansol, Bidhannagar. CPIM wants re-election of multiple wards in Bidhannagar. This claim is to cover up the baseless allegations and failures. The opposite is true.