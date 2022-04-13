April 13, 2022

Asansole vote was about 6 percent, the booth was averse to Baliganj! Who cares? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Between the two by-elections, Asansol polled 7.42 percent But the turnout in Baliganj dropped to 40 percent in Tenetun In the by-election in Baliganj on Tuesday, only 41.23 percent votes were cast Which is undoubtedly a matter of concern to the ruling party

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the turnout in Asansol was 7.62 percent In last year’s assembly elections, the turnout in Baliganj was about 61 percent The turnout in by-elections is usually slightly lower In that regard, it can be assumed that the enthusiasm of the voters in Asansol on Wednesday was enough Although there was a by-election, the turnout was about 7 percent

In the city of Kolkata, the turnout is a bit low If there is a by-election on top of that, that rate will be further reduced Despite this, all political parties are wondering why only 41 per cent of the votes were cast in Baliganj. The month of Ramadan, extreme heat can be a reason Even after that, why the voters turned away from the booth, maybe some analysis can be done only after the results of the polls are released.

However, in the Bhabanipur by-election last year, about 56 per cent votes were cast In Bhabanipur, however, Mamata Banerjee was one of the candidates That could be one of the reasons for the increased enthusiasm among the voters

