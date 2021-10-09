Asian Paints Sharad Shamman Felicitates Heroes of West Bengal through ‘Colours of Pujo’

Durga Pujo celebrates the victory of good over evil every year by honouring the Goddess Durga in different ways. This year Asian Paints Sharad Shamman through ‘Colours Of Pujo’ acknowledges the unconditional efforts of five heroes of West Bengal who selflessly invested their time and energy to helping those in need, and spreading colours of joy. In recognition of their heroic deeds, Asian Paints felicitated these five brave hearts at a special ‘Colours Of Pujo’ event held at the South City Mall, Jadavpur along with leading personalities of Kolkata.

‘Colours Of Pujo’ is an extension of ‘Asian Paints Sharad Shamman People Of Pujo’, a meaningful initiative that has been lauding noteworthy individuals and their extraordinary stories of selflessness and heroism since 2016. With their effort and contribution to society, these heroes make Durga Pujo celebrations even more meaningful and special.

The initiative ‘Colours Of Pujo’ by Asian Paints Sharad Shamman is a heartwarming new addition to the existing property. The shade-card dedication is a handpicked selection of shades from the Asian Paints collection that are named after and represent five of these champion individuals and their exceptional stories from West Bengal. It pays tribute to the dedication of these people, towards humanity and its restoration. With ‘Colours of Pujo’ Asian Paints Sharad Shamman displays that every story is important, and there are numerous colours in these stories of the people. The event recognized these five heroes- Bapi Da, Jhumki Banerjee, Dr. Anamitra Barik, Srabasti Ghosh and Nilanjan Mishra who were felicitated by top personalities from the Bengali Film Fraternity consisting of Mir Afsar Ali, Paoli Dam, Ishaa Saha, Priyanka Sarcar, & Rupam Mishra.

Each individual’s story struck a deep connection with everyone. Below are a few details of five heroes who’s touched everyone’s heart with their efforts and contribution to society:

· Bapi Da, known as the “Green Taxi Man of Kolkata” as his taxi has a roof top garden that is self-curated, helped Covid -19 patients who were struggling to find an ambulance or any other vehicles to reach hospitals. The colour Lime Grove is named “Bapi Green” in his honour.

· The shade Wild Pink is named “Rosy Jhumki” after Jhumki Banerjee, a social activist contributing to child education & welfare to kids who reside in Red Light areas of Kolkata. During the pandemic, Jhumki ensured that regular ration reaches the family members of these kids by turning a school room to a base kitchen & also constantly counselling the kids.

· Dr. Anamitra Barik who despite being severely down with Covid19 attacks twice in a span of seven months, came back stronger each time only to serve his patients relentlessly. The colour Crimson Depth is called “Anamitra Red” to applaud his perseverance.

· Mid-Day is the shade that is now called “Srabasti Yellow” after Srabasti Ghosh who shaped “Covid Care Kitchen Services” to help the elderly and people who had lost their livelihood during these tough times.

· Social Activist from the Sunderbans, Nilanjan Mishra has the shade light blue named after him as “Nilanjan Blue” to acknowledge his efforts during the pandemic when Super Cyclone Amphan impacted the Sunderbans and its natives. He reached out to 2000+ families in the cyclone hit islands with rations for months, arranged for medical camps, cleaned and re-curated 300+ water bodies across the islands which became unusable due to the infiltration of saline water.

About Asian Paints Limited: Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 217 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids’ World. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants.