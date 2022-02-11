ASICS LAUNCHES THE GEL-NIMBUS™ 24 RUNNING SHOE, DELIVERING ADVANCED IMPACT PROTECTION THROUGH NEW ASICS TECHNOLOGY

ASICS is announcing the launch of the GEL-NIMBUS™ 24 running shoe, offering the most advanced impact protection yet through the introduction of a new type of ASICS technology.

Designed to provide new and improved underfoot comfort, the GEL-NIMBUS™ 24 shoe is the first GEL-NIMBUS™ iteration to feature FF BLAST™ PLUS technology, a newly launched ASICS technology that makes the shoe approximately 20 grams lighter than its predecessor while providing a more energized toe-off and softer landing in every step.

The upper’s soft engineered mesh and flexible midfoot panel make the shoe more breathable and comfortable during long runs. By moving seamlessly with the foot, these features combine to help each stride feel smoother.

Other features include a knitted tongue construction that comfortably wraps the foot with a softer and more supportive feel. The use of ASICS LITE rubber outsole material – which is lighter and stronger than standard outsole materials – helps improve its durability and resistance against abrasions.

Tomohiro Nagasue, General Manager, Performance Running Footwear, Product Development at ASICS said: “At ASICS we are committed to providing runners with a high level of performance and protection so they are free to experience the uplifting benefits of movement on the mind. The lightweight yet durable GEL-NIMBUS™ 24 shoe is the latest shoe from ASICS that will enable runners to do just that, with the addition of the FF BLAST ™ PLUS technology allowing the wearer to move even more seamlessly and effortlessly.”

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said: “We at ASICS are passionate about bringing a transformative experience in the lives of consumers by adding innovation and technology across our offerings. The GEL-NIMBUS™ 24 is a light-weighted invention that provides the runner the comfort and experience like never before, being the ideal one. Our futuristic approach to design helps us build products of the superior edge and, we hope to continue shaping the future of power and sports in the coming years by being committed to our vision.”

The GEL-NIMBUS™ 24 running shoe will be available for men and women via the ASICS retail & online stores and website from February 10, 2022 for ₹ 14,999/-

To find out more about the GEL-NIMBUS™ 24 and FF BLAST™ PLUS technology, please visit asics.com.