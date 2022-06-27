Assembly Session || There is growing panic over the entry of tigers in the village, and the forest department has been advised to cultivate deer to provide food

#Kolkata: The Royal Bengal Tiger is occasionally emerging from the jungle. Panic is growing as tigers enter the village. Kalgham workers are rushing to get that tiger into the forest. There are various opinions as to why the tiger is coming out of the jungle and entering the village again and again. But the opinion that has come up the most is that there is a shortage of food in the forest. At the same time, another opinion has emerged that the number of tigers in the Sundarbans has increased and therefore the food has decreased. For that food, the tiger is leaving the jungle and entering the village in the greed of cattle.

Many people in the Sundarbans are attacked by tigers in the jungle in search of livelihood. The administration was thinking about that. This time, the fear of clashes between the people and the tigers has increased due to the arrival of tigers in the village. However, Basanti MLA Shyamal Mandal has solved all this. In the assembly on June 21, he advised the forest minister to cultivate deer for tiger food. He later told the media, “Tigers from areas like Gosba, Basanti, Kultali, Raydighi in the Sundarbans are invading the area. They are attacking people. Many people are dying. But remember, tigers are hungry. Deer is the food of tigers as well as frogs. If deer can be reared in the Sundarbans, the tigers can get their own food. “We are looking into the matter. We are wondering how to solve it. Deer are the main food of tigers and this is a suitable place to cultivate in the jungle area,” he said.

The administration is thinking so that there is no shortage of tiger food. Initiatives have also been taken to provide alternative food from time to time. But there are questions about the potential of deer farming. Although the MLA’s demand is ‘deer farming is possible’, and if it is true, then the forest department will benefit a lot. If it is possible to keep the tiger in the forest with food. The people of the Sundarbans area can also be much calmer.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 27, 2022, 14:29 IST

Tags: West Bengal Assembly