Assurance fertilizer, AC app cab is not running for extra rent – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Increased rent. Hall meeting. But there are no signs of problem meters. About 80 percent of the drivers are refusing to run AC when they get on the cab. Due to which there is a problem in App Cab (App Cab Problem).

Everyday problems with running AC in the app cab. Even though Corona is gone, there is a lot of commotion in different parts of the city with AC almost every day. In many cases, passengers are asked to run the AC, but the cab driver (App Cab) is not listening. As a result, it is practically a failure for them to travel with more money. However, the drivers are reluctant to accept this complaint. According to them, AC is on if the passenger wants, or off. However, they are not benefiting by running AC.

In Corona’s condition, doctors repeatedly told her to avoid contact with the AC. And since then the AC is off the cab. Ola and Uber run cabs in Kolkata. The two companies have wrapped the driver’s seat in a thick plastic sheet in all their vehicles. So that passengers do not touch the driver. While covering with this sheet, 3 covers of AC duct in the dashboard of the car fell off.

AC air is available with just one AC duct. If the air does not reach the passenger sitting in the back seat with three AC ducts out of 4 AC ducts, then there will be no comfortable feeling. Cab driver Prosenjit Bhattacharya says, In this case, we have nothing to do. When the AC is running, its air is coming directly to me. Not going to the passenger in the back seat completely. As a result, I am having great difficulty. So I keep the AC off. At the same time, he complained that even if the AC is running, the fuel cost is not going up. ” Is created.

The same allegation was leveled by Raja Sarkar. He says, “Doctors have repeatedly told me not to run the AC. So I am not driving. Because the car is a small place. We don’t get money from the bills even if we run AC. ” However, he is continuing the AC when the passengers are paired. His car, however, is not surrounded by a plastic sheet.

The online cab operator guild is aware of the drivers’ complaints. Indranil Bandopadhyay, general secretary of the union, said, “No cab company or government has banned the use of AC in cars. Drivers were scared to hear doctors talking on TV. And now the price of oil is not rising. The commission is not raising it. That is why such incidents are happening.” However, in the fight between AC and non-AC, the relationship between the passenger and the driver is getting worse.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: April 07, 2022, 08:14 IST

Tags: App Cab