At the beginning of the year, a terrible fire broke out in Kaikhali, two factories were burnt to ashes – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: At the beginning of the year, a terrible fire broke out in Kaikhali. A series of fires broke out at two factories in Kaikhali area under Baguhati Police Station on Saturday. A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the area around 11am on Saturday. It is reported that this factory has been burnt to ashes. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after trying for about three hours. 16 fire engines came to the spot. Next to this chemical factory, a genji factory adjacent to this bar also caught fire on Saturday morning. That too has been burnt to ashes.

Besides, as the intensity of fire in both the factories is increasing, there is a danger of fire spreading. After a long struggle, the firefighters brought the situation under control. In both the factories, virtually everything was burnt to ashes. The fire gradually came under control after 2.30 pm. However, since there are some more fire pockets inside, the firefighters continue to work to cool them down.

Read more – Panic-anxiety is extreme, in the last 24 hours about 3 and a half thousand Corona affected in the state! 1954 in Calcutta

The chemical plant was filled with flammable material, which is why the fire spread quickly, the fire department said. Besides, the area where the fire broke out is a very crowded area, next to the airport. That is why there is a risk of rapid fire spread. However, nothing much happened in the activities of the firefighters. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Read more: Like the first wave, the state has directed to increase the number of hospital beds, the third wave is coming

Later, Fire Minister Sujit Basu arrived at the spot. He examined the whole situation. The forensic team will look into how the fire started, the minister said. Besides, local MLA Aditi Munshi also appeared at the spot. Special NDR team comes, so that work can be started in any situation. NDRF later realized the situation and climbed on the roof of the genji factory. By cutting different parts of the roof, the path is prepared for the fire brigade, the way in which water can go.

Arpita Hajra