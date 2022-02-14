At the door of the government camp is not a picture of Mamata, what guidelines did the Election Commission issue? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Pre-vote again on 26 February So tomorrow, the State Election Commission has issued a set of restrictions on Duare Sarkar camps starting from Tuesday.

The commission said that the picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could not be used anywhere in the city where the government camp would be organized at the door.

Not only that, according to the guidelines of the commission, no representative of any political party can enter the government camp at the door. No minister can go People can only be informed about the camp However, the commission has issued guidelines saying that no propaganda can be made about the government camp at the door

In areas where elections are held, the administration must strictly adhere to these guidelines However, in rural areas where there is no vote, the picture of the Chief Minister can be used, the commission said.

Following the issuance of this directive by the Election Commission, the Chief Secretary started a meeting with all the District Governors on an urgent basis. The government at the door will start from tomorrow. Prior to that, necessary instructions may be given to the district magistrates for organizing the camp in a proper manner

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 14, 2022, 17:48 IST

Tags: Duare Sarkar, Mamata Banerjee